Amherstburg considers banning plastic straws and stir sticks at Libro Centre
Administration will prepare a report on such a ban
Two Anderdon Public School students want single-use plastics gone from the Town of Amherstburg, and town council has decided to meet them halfway.
Coun. Donald McArthur suggested banning plastic straws and stir sticks at the Libro Centre instead.
It was a unanimous vote in support of the motion.
Staff will prepare a report looking at the ban, and the town will send a letter to the province showing its support for banning single-use plastics.
Addisyn Walker, 12, and Darragh Aston, 13, presented a speech during Tuesday night's town council meeting.
"First, the ban would be very cost-efficient, as reusable items save people and businesses money," said Aston.
The speech was originally an essay by Walker, who submitted it as an assignment during the previous school year. She worked with Aston, along with eco teacher Jodi Nolin to turn it into a delegation speech.
Walker understands it can be hard to ban single-use plastics across town, and is hopeful that having them banned in municipal buildings will be a good start.
"And hopefully the businesses in the town will do the same, because they will realize that people care about it, and are now educated on the topic," she said.
Letter of support
The province is currently considering a ban on single-use plastics, including bags, water bottles and straws. Public comments were open until April 20.
The town's deputy mayor Leo Meloche said there has been a movement among people towards reducing waste, recycling more, and using reusable items.
"Plastics generate a certain amount of gases as well in the production, that all comes into play with our movement to get away from plastic," said Meloche.
