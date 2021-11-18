Essex County could soon rescind emergency order over ambulance delays: warden

The County of Essex is considering when to rescind the emergency order it gave last week due to a lack of ambulance service in the Windsor-Essex region.

"So far, touch wood, things are working out well," Essex County warden Gary McNamara told CBC News.

"We're going to be very cautious on when we rescind the order because we want to make sure that we've got it under control for an extended period of time."

A Code Black is declared when there are no ambulances immediately available to respond to a call.

Earlier this month, the county said Code Blacks had been in effect for nearly 500 minutes for the month by mid-October and one evening in particular saw a wait time of three hours for an ambulance.

Both the county and the provincial Ministry of Health blame off-loading delays at the hospitals for the shortages. Windsor Regional Hospital said those are happening because of high patient volumes.

Essex County warden Gary McNamara says that pledges from the provincial government to help deal with the ambulance shortages are a "good start." (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

McNamara said that over the weekend there had "only" been two Code Blacks, which only lasted a few minutes. He said they had happened because the system was overwhelmed.

"In the next day or two we might see a shift in terms of the declaration to more of a maintenance period before we actually rescind completely the declaration," he said

McNamara said the public health unit was prepared to offer extra support from nurses at high volume periods and that the Ministry of Health should maybe look at funding additional hours in urgent care centres, which could ease the strain on hospitals.

"People don't just get sick on business hours, they get sick on weekends and off-hours," he said.

In a statement to CBC News, the Ministry of Health said its strategy to tackle offload time issues focuses on "returning ambulances to communities faster, providing timely and appropriate care in the community, facilitating non-ambulance transportation for stable patients, and increasing health care worker capacity."

"All of this with the goal of improving patient flow in hospital, reducing ambulance offload time, and avoiding unnecessary trips to emergency departments," the statement read.

Well, we need to get more ambulances out there, obviously more paramedics. - Jocelyn Quenneville

It also said that it had invested $23 million dollars in a dedicated offload nursing program that would allow "paramedics to get back into communities faster."

It also said that funding would expand 911 models of care to empower paramedics to provide more appropriate and timely care in the community.

"It's a good start," McNamara said. "I think we need to think outside the box a little bit more."

He also said EMS should have more autonomy to direct where patients should be going.

Jocelyn Quenneville and her husband Robert Redmond said they saw the need for more ambulance service when she went into premature labour in May.

Redmond said they were told that EMS didn't know when it could send an ambulance but they would call back every hour to check on Quenneville's condition.

Jocelyn Quenneville with husband Robert Redmond with baby Colson Redmond who was born premature in May. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"I've never had to call an ambulance before, and the one time I do, they weren't there to help us," he said. "It was really scary. We're just lucky we're eight minutes from the hospital. But if we weren't like, what are you supposed to do?"

Quenneville said that as someone who works in the health-care field, she knows about the shortages.

"Well, we need to get more ambulances out there, obviously more paramedics."