Ambulance dispatcher left injured man in Windsor feeling 'unhuman'

Two people say a 911 ambulance dispatcher who handled their emergency call in Windsor didn't treat their situation seriously because of the community they live in.

Shane Scott woke up one Sunday morning with severe back pain, painful enough that he could feel shocks coursing through his body.

When his cousin, Shay-Lynn Scott, called 911 for an ambulance on April 28 around noon, they said the ambulance dispatcher told her one wasn't currently available and they would be called back every 30 minutes.

The next interaction left her feeling degraded and ashamed of the system.

'We have people that are higher priority'

Shay-Lynn said the dispatcher was rude, and she believes their call wasn't treated seriously because they were calling from a low-income neighbourhood.

"She said 'There's no limbs falling off. We have people that are higher priority,'" said Shay-Lynn.

Shay-Lynn said she understood there could be delays in getting an ambulance, but did not believe the dispatcher was taking her concerns seriously because they live in Windsor's east end, near Pillette Village.

The pain was so bad that Shane could feel shocks coursing through his body and had troubles moving his toes. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Shane believes they would have been treated better if they lived somewhere else.

"Because of the neighbourhood we're in, they probably get a lot of calls or a lot of people in this area could just be calling for pills or trying to get over on the government, you know?" said Shane.

"It makes you feel unhuman. Like you don't mean nothing. You know? You're not a priority because of where you're at or where you stay."

Ministry 'takes patient concerns seriously'

When someone calls 911 and requires an ambulance, they're connected to the Central Ambulance Communications Centre.

That centre falls under the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, which outlined to CBC News how calls are prioritized when an ambulance is involved.

Shane says the entire interaction left him feeling 'unhuman.' (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"Ambulance responses are triaged to respond to patients in life-threatening condition first (such as a heart attack)," said David Jensen, a spokesperson for the ministry.

"The closest ambulance to the patient in arrival time is dispatched to these calls where seconds could make the difference between life and death. This may include redirecting an ambulance from a less-urgent call."

"Patients who require medical attention but whose condition is relatively stable may receive a less-urgent ambulance response, as ambulances may be responding to more urgent health needs. "

He would not comment on the specific allegations made by Shay-Lynn and Shane about how the dispatcher treated them during the call.

"The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care takes patient concerns seriously and investigates complaints received about specific calls."

Previous back pain caused concern

"There's no real way to describe it," said Shane when asked about the pain. He said he had been injured a couple of weeks earlier while playing basketball.

An ambulance arrived for Shane shortly after the dispatcher's call to Shay-Lynn, but neither were warned ahead of time when one would be coming, despite being told they should try to get to the hospital on their own.

Shay-Lynn and Shane say that when the ambulance arrived, Shane was put in a stretcher and taken to the hospital. (Windsor-Essex EMS/Facebook)

Shane was staying with Shay-Lynn, who also went through an emergency surgery to deal with sudden back pain, after, of all things, a sneeze.

"When I sneezed I hit the ground, thirty minutes later I couldn't get up," said Shay-Lynn, who was taken to a hospital for emergency within hours.

Doctors told her a disc was crushing her spinal cord and she was millimetres away from losing control of her legs. She said that's why she felt the situation with Shane was an emergency.

"I really am ashamed in how the system works," she said about the province's response.

However, Shay-Lynn will not be making a formal complaint.

"I feel like a complaint would just fall on deaf ears at this point."