Worker rescued after 43 metre fall from the Ambassador Bridge

A worker who fell 43 metres from the Ambassador Bridge Wednesday afternoon has been rescued and is expected to survive.

Esther Jentzen, a spokesperson for the Ambassador Bridge Company confirmed a contractor for the bridge company had fallen from the bridge while working, and has been taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Windsor harbour master Peter Berry said a man fell from the deck of the bridge about 43 metres (140 feet) into the Detroit River at 4:20 p.m.

It's unknown what, if any, injuries the man sustainted. However, it's been reported by Detroit media he's expected to survive.

The Ambassador Bridge pictured in a March 2022 file photo. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard Detroit sector confirmed the agency was aware of the incident, but the individual was pulled from the river "within minutes," and was out of the water when Coast Guard arrived.

In January 2012, a worker fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River and died. He was relocating scaffolding that was located under the span of the bridge. U.S. companies were fined by Michigan safety officials about $108,000 related to the incident.