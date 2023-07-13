Man who survived 43-metre fall from Ambassador Bridge is Canadian, works for Windsor area company

The worker who fell from the Ambassador Bridge Wednesday is Canadian and works for a Windsor area company, officials have now confirmed.

The man is expected to survive, however, there was no update on his condition on Thursday.

Windsor Harbour Master Peter Barry confirmed to CBC News the man is Canadian and called it a "miracle" he survived.

A Ministry of Labour spokesperson said the man works for AC Metal, located in Oldcastle. Because the incident occurred in the United States, the spokesperson told CBC News that U.S. authorities will have jurisdiction in the investigation.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

The Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration said it is investigating and cannot provide comment on open investigations, though a spokesperson did say these types of investigations can take months to complete.

Onlookers shocked to see man fall

Onlookers were shocked Wednesday afternoon after a man fell about 43 metres (140 feet) into the Detroit River from the Ambassador Bridge.

Videos posted to social media showed the crew of the boat, the J.W. Westcott, immediately jump into action to locate and pull the man from the water.

Man who fell from the Ambassador Bridge is tended to after being pulled from the Detroit River. (Terri George/Facebook)

Sam Buchanan captains the J.W. Westcott and was aboard the ship Wednesday night.

"He was still conscious and talking, so that was good … he kept asking us what happened to him," Buchanan told CBC News.

Buchanan said the man's eyes looked dilated and he was really dazed and confused. Pieces of his clothing had been pulled off by the impact, he added.

"I'm amazed that he survived that fall. But he was young and looked quite strong to me. The thing that makes me happy is that he's alive and his family is not going to get some bad news [Wednesday night]."

Scaffolding shown on the Ambassador Bridge after a worker fell 43 metres Wednesday afternoon into the Detroit River. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

In January 2012, a worker fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River and died. He was relocating scaffolding that was located under the span of the bridge. U.S. companies were fined by Michigan safety officials about $108,000 related to the incident.