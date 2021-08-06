Delays expected at Ambassador Bridge, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel as work-to-rule takes effect

Delays are expected for incoming travellers at Canada-U.S. border crossings, including in Windsor, due to job action from Canadian border officers that began Friday morning.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers are participating in a work-to-rule, the Public Service Alliance of Canada confirmed at around 6:40 a.m.

"Our bargaining team representing CBSA employees has been in mediation with CBSA and Treasury all night and through to this morning, and we're giving them a bit more time to negotiate at the table," PSAC said in a statement issued later that morning.

The union, which has postponed a press conference set for 10 a.m. ET, said the situation is "constantly evolving."

"In the meantime, work-to-rule actions are underway at border crossings and airports across the country."

CBSA workers, who are represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU), are taking strike action after more than three years without a contract.

Workers who are considered essential, which includes 90 per cent of staff, will be taking part in work-to-rule. Alissa Howe, CIU Local 18 president, said earlier this week that border officers will be doing their jobs to the fullest the law will allow.

"We'll be asking if you have any pet, plant, meat, animal products. If you have a pet with you, if you have a vaccination certificate," said Howe. "Possibly less lines being open, more questioning, more examination."

In a previous statement, the CBSA said it expected officers would continue to fulfill their duties with "the highest level of integrity and professionalism" in the event of job action.

A sign in support of the union representing border services workers is shown in a vehicle near the Ambassador Bridge on Friday, Aug. 6. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

CBSA "will respond quickly to any job action/work disruption in order to maintain the safety and security of our border, ensure compliance with our laws and keep the border open to legitimate travellers and goods," the agency said Wednesday.

The prospect of delays have caused concern within the trucking industry as well as the local business community.

Rakesh Naidu, president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the free-flow of goods and services would be impacted by a job action.

"Even though the border may not be fully closed, it will lead to delays and the delays will cost us," Naidu said.

Border opening to U.S. tourists

The job action comes just days before Canada will allow entry to fully vaccinated leisure travellers from the U.S. for the first time since March 2020.

The new rules for U.S. citizens and permanent residents take effect on Aug. 9.