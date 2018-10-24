Canada-bound trucks 'backed up' on Ambassador Bridge due to system issue

Commercial trucks heading into Canada on the Ambassador Bridge are experiencing delays due to a systems issue with the Canadian Border Services Agency.

General manager of the bridge, Randy Spader, says it's not clear what the issue is but CBSA has all their facilities open and they are doing everything they can to minimize delays.

"Trucks are backed up across the bridge and across U.S. freeways," said Spader.

However, traffic is free-flowing for passenger vehicles going into Canada, according to him.

A regular cross-border commuter told CBC Windsor that traffic is significantly backed up for all Canada-bound vehicles at the tunnel.

