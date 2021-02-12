Ambassador Bridge, Windsor-Detroit Tunnel to get onsite COVID-19 testing next month

The Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will have onsite COVID-19 testing available as of next month.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that as of Feb. 15, non-essential travellers entering Canadian land borders will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival. Essential workers, such as truckers, emergency service providers, and those in cross-border communities, will be exempt from this requirement.

Starting Feb. 22, travellers entering Canada at the land border will also be required to take a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival as well as toward the end of their 14-day quarantine.

To support this, onsite testing will be made available at 16 Canadian land borders. Two are the ones located in Windsor and they will have testing onsite as of March 4.

The government said it is working to supply all other ports of entry with test kits for travellers to take to meet these requirements.

On Friday, officials clarified that land travellers can also provide proof of a positive test taken 14 to 90 days prior to arrival.

Trudeau has said officers can't legally deny entry to Canadians, but those who show up without proof of a test could face fines of up to $3,000.