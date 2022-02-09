The latest developments:

Windsor police say one U.S.-bound lane is open to limited traffic, moving slowly.

CBSA says bridge "temporarily closed," diverts commercial traffic to Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia.

Protesters block portion of Highway 402 heading toward Blue Water Bridge, say OPP.

Blue Water bridge experiencing four-hour delay for commercial traffic.

Protests against pandemic mandates that have blocked and prevented the free flow of traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, a key commercial link between Windsor, Ont., and Michigan, are into their third day.

On Wednesday morning, a few dozen vehicles lined Windsor's Huron Church Road, the main artery feeding traffic to the international crossing.

Windsor police have maintained one side-street entrance, allowing some traffic onto the bridge from Wyandotte Street. Traffic is blocked for those exiting the bridge and entering Canada from Michigan.

Jason Bellaire, deputy chief of operations for Windsor police, said that while the public would like to see police "do more," officers are focused on keeping people safe.

"The dialogue between the officers and the protesters on the scene has been for the most part cordial," Bellaire told CBC News on Wednesday.

"The difficulty is in a democratic society is people have the right to protest and we respect that public protest."

Police are asking organizers and protesters to "maintain an open communication" with officers, who are working to negotiate with demonstrators.

Police have asked for 100 additional officers, which Bellaire said would help relieve current officers on duty. They've also asked for vehicles and and intelligence support that Bellaire said could help police identify individuals who are protesting in Windsor from elsewhere.

"Aggressive police action can lead to violence on both sides," he said. "We need to be careful not to escalate it and it's a diplomacy based strategy."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and police Chief Pam Mizuno are providing a policing update Wednesday at noon ET, and CBC News is carrying it live.

Dilkens said officials want to find a way to allow demonstrators to express themselves while keeping some traffic flowing across the border.

If a resolution is not found, Dilkens said, further action will have to be taken, but he wouldn't give any further details.

"What are we? Ten days or two weeks into the shutdown in Ottawa? That cannot happen in Windsor-Essex at the Ambassador Bridge," he said Tuesday.

"This is too vital of a trade corridor for our nation, for our province and for our entire region, that other action will have to be taken that involves the Windsor police, provincial support and federal resources as well."

Ontario Provincial Police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) continue to direct cross-border travellers to use the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, and commercial traffic to the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, nearly a two-hour drive away.

There are massive delays at the Blue Water Bridge, as truck traffic is diverted there. The wait time for outbound U.S. commercial traffic is four hours 15 minutes, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A section of Highway 402 leading to Sarnia's bridge is also being blocked by protesters, say OPP.

Truckers, residents fed up with blocked road

On Tuesday, some trucks were backed up at least four kilometres away from the bridge entrance in Windsor.

Last in line was Canadian truck driver Darek Babich, hauling auto parts to the U.S.

"I'm making money when my wheels are rolling, not when I'm standing. Nobody pays me, right?" he said to CBC News, adding he just wants to do his job.

Protests at the entrance of the Ambassador Bridge, an international crossing connecting Windsor, Ont., to Detroit, continued for a third day Wednesday. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Evelyn Pereira, a U.S. trucker who was also caught in line heading back to the U.S., told CBC News she does not support the protest and that it's hindering the delivery of essential goods and services.

"Well we have to go and have all our shots in order to come into Ontario. We did that, we did everything required to be here. What I don't understand quite frankly, is why is there a problem with them doing the same thing coming back?" she said.

"Why can't Canadians do exactly the same thing? What you're going to just bring diseases into the United States? I don't believe in this, I totally don't believe in this."

Businesses along the blocked route have also been feeling a pinch because of the blockage and slowdowns along the road for the last two days.

"It's inconvenient because of the truck, too much long traffic and some people, they want to get here, but too long. They pass and they go to other shop," said Jennifer Lam, owner of Star Nails.

U.S. truck driver Evelyn Pereira was trying to head back to the U.S. with her partner after bringing a haul to Canada. She said she doesn't support the protest. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Other residents are complaining about the noise.

"We get it. We understand, but it's time to go, move forward. I'm just tired," said Maria Lambert, who lives a block away from Huron Church Road.

"My dog can't even go outside. Haven't slept. I can't even cross the street. That's not fair to the people who live around here."