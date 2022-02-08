Protesters block traffic for 2nd day at Ambassador Bridge international crossing

Protesters have blocked traffic to the Ambassador Bridge, linking Windsor, Ont., to Detroit, for the second day in a row.

Dozens of demonstrators lined Huron Church Road — which feeds traffic to the international crossing from Highway 401 — with trucks and vehicles starting Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning, with police asking people to avoid the area.

They are blocking the border in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader public health measures.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) had listed the Ambassador Bridge as "temporarily closed" just minutes before midnight Monday, in an update to its website dedicated to border wait times.

By early Tuesday morning, however, Windsor Police said in a tweet that one lane of U.S.-bound traffic is open and can be accessed via the Wyandotte Street West entrance.

While CBC News was there, police were directing traffic at that single-lane entrance. No lanes were open to allow vehicles to exit the Ambassador Bridge into Canada.

It's not immediately clear why CBSA would deem the bridge as temporarily closed, although one lane is operating slowly.

Ontario Provincial Police and the border agency are directing regular travellers to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and commercial traffic to the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont., nearly a two-hour drive away.

As of Tuesday morning, the CBSA reported a 15-minute delay at the Blue Water Bridge.

Earlier Monday, protesters waving Canadian flags and holding homemade signs blocked traffic in both directions to Windsor's international crossing.

Late Monday night, some protesters told CBC News they had no plans of leaving.

"We did the rally Saturday, Sunday; we got here today around one o'clock.… By the looks of it we're here to stay," said Nick Friesen, who is from nearby Leamington, Ont.

Friesen set up a barbecue on Huron Church Road.

Nick Friesen, whose among the protesters, set up a barbecue on Huron Church Road in Windsor on Monday night. (Mike Evans/CBC)

"People who want the vaccine, go get the vaccine. I don't want the vaccine. I'm just out here, we want our lives back. It stops you from doing stuff. I've got a family, I'm going to enjoy life. This mask on my face, that's not how I want my kids to remember me."

"I'm here for my kids, just to get it back to normal. They haven't played hockey, it's been a disaster. Just end, give us back what we need to live again. Trudeau, Doug Ford, just listen to us," said Sam Kovak, from Woodslee, Ont.

Kovak said he is frustrated after he and his wife started a business — a hockey training camp that teaches mindfulness. He said they opened, thinking COVID-19 restrictions were lifted for good, but couldn't survive having to close their doors again.

"I was in Ottawa the past two weekends; all the people I talked to were vaccinated. It's got nothing to do — just give us our freedom back," he said. "Now we're in the exact same position [as] two years ago; my kids are still sitting at home, my wife is still sitting at home.

"We're sorry, but we have to make a stand."

The Ambassador Bridge is one of the busiest international land border crossings in Canada and a major route for transport trucks.

Access to two schools on Huron Church Road near the bridge is limited Tuesday, prompting the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board to send a notice to families. Police are asking students and parents to avoid the road, and access the schools from California Avenue.

"The Windsor Police have assured that they have no concerns for student or staff safety at this time. They will have two police officers at the school to assist us with the situation this morning," the memo read.