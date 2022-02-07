Protesters began blocking traffic entering Canada across the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ont., to Detroit as the Monday evening rush began.

The demonstrators are waving Canadian flags and have slogans on their vehicles demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Similar scenes played out across Canada this past weekend as convoys of vehicles blocked city streets and highways.

The Ambassador Bridge is one of the busiest international land border crossings in Canada and a major route for transport trucks.

This is the scene at the Ambassador bridge crossing. Canada bound traffic stopped by protesters - seems like US bound is still flowing. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/e5OhADRX0D">pic.twitter.com/e5OhADRX0D</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told motorists Monday afternoon to cross into Detroit from Windsor using the tunnel, which was not blocked. The agency said commercial trucks should reroute to Sarnia's Bluewater Bridge.

Some traffic is moving slowly into canada. I’m told they are letting some traffic through - one lane on the right. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcwindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/0Ce6iwgEu9">pic.twitter.com/0Ce6iwgEu9</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

On the Ambassador Bridge, protesters told CBC News one lane of traffic has been left open for motorists to use to cross into Canada.

Windsor police confirmed the exit from the bridge onto Huron Church Road, both northbound and southbound, was "temporarily interrupted."

Our officers continue to work hard to keep the flow of traffic moving along Huron Church Rd., as well as ensuring order and public safety. Pls. avoid the area or find alternate route, if possible. We encourage everyone to be patient and respectful. —@WindsorPolice

Police advised people to avoid the area if possible, and said officers were working to "restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible."

More to come