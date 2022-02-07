Skip to Main Content
Protesters block Canada-bound traffic on Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Windsor

Traffic entering Canada across the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ont., to Detroit has been blocked by protesters at the start of the Monday evening rush.

U.S.-bound traffic still flowing

Traffic entering Canada across the Ambassador Bridge on Monday afternoon has been stopped by a protest. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Protesters began blocking traffic entering Canada across the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ont., to Detroit as the Monday evening rush began. 

The demonstrators are waving Canadian flags and have slogans on their vehicles demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Similar scenes played out across Canada this past weekend as convoys of vehicles blocked city streets and highways.

The Ambassador Bridge is one of the busiest international land border crossings in Canada and a major route for transport trucks. 

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told motorists Monday afternoon to cross into Detroit from Windsor using the tunnel, which was not blocked. The agency said commercial trucks should reroute to Sarnia's Bluewater Bridge.

On the Ambassador Bridge, protesters told CBC News one lane of traffic has been left open for motorists to use to cross into Canada.

Windsor police confirmed the exit from the bridge onto Huron Church Road, both northbound and southbound, was "temporarily interrupted."

Police advised people to avoid the area if possible, and said officers were working to "restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible."

