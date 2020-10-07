$2.7M of suspected meth seized at Ambassador Bridge

The Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP seized roughly $2.7 million worth of suspected methamphetamine at the Ambassador Bridge last month.

Officials say on Sept. 22, a commercial truck entering Canada was sent for a secondary examination.

That's when border services officers found a duffel bag containing approximately 21 kilograms, separated into small packages, of suspected meth.

The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the narcotics, as the RCMP took custody of the man and the evidence following the launch of an investigation.

A 29-year-old Brampton man is facing possession and importation of an illegal substance charges.

