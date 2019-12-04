29-year-old U.S. male involved in Sunday afternoon Ambassador Bridge incident, say Detroit police
Detroit police say the Redford Police Department is now handling the case
A 29-year-old male U.S. citizen who was transported by Windsor EMS to the United States was involved in Sunday's Ambassador Bridge incident, according to Detroit police.
Police said the incident was listed as a 'shooting/cutting', with the actual shooting possibly taking place in Redford, Mich.
The Detroit Police Department said the shooting didn't take place in Detroit, adding that the Redford Police Department is now investigating the case.
Windsor police responded to a situation at the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday afternoon involving "a couple of parties" who came to Canada from the United States, according to the staff sergeant on duty at the time.
A spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency previously said the incident was a "police matter" and did not offer any further details.
With files from Chris Ensing
