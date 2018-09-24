Traffic moving again on Ambassador Bridge after closure for 'person in crisis'

The Ambassador Bridge has reopened after a police situation on the bridge has been resolved.

General manager for the bridge Randy Spader said all the lanes are opened to "handle the backlog of the vehicles."

Ambassador Bridge currently closed in both directions as police assist border authorities with person in crisis. No threat to public safety.<br>Case 18-82499 —@WindsorPolice

"We do have additional staff on it," said Spader, to "flag and try to expedite the clean up of the delays."

Windsor police was first called to assist border authorities with "a person in crisis" Monday morning, prompting a temporary traffic closure for both directions.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.