Ambassador Bridge blockade remembered for disruption to residents, trade

A year after protests erupted at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., the blockade is being remembered for its impact on those who live nearby and the industries that rely on cross-border trade.

One resident who lives near the site, Frazier Fathers, said the demonstrators who descended on the bridge area in protest over COVID-19 pandemic restrictions "imposed a lockdown almost on this neighbourhood by doing that."

"I wanted to just be able to walk my dog through the neighbourhood and not have to worry about what's going on …a couple streets over and have cop cars everywhere and all that sort of stuff, you know," said Fathers.

"It certainly disrupted my life."

Though he supports the right to protest, Fathers thinks there are limits, and he wishes that the area had been cleared faster than it was.

Police officers hold a line as protesters demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

On the evening of Feb. 7, truck drivers and other protesters blocked access to the bridge, a key crossing for international trade.

It wasn't until Feb. 13, following the granting of a court injunction days earlier, that the blockade was cleared.

CBC News attempted to speak with blockade participants for this story, including at an event marking the anniversary of the protest over the weekend, but was unsuccessful.

Vamsi Krishna Komminemi recalled the impact of the protest in February 2020 on getting around the neighbourhood. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

During the protests, there were closures and barriers along Huron Church Road, the artery that leads to the bridge. The result was that the west end was cut off from the rest of the city, and leaving Sandwich Town meant long detours.

"The traveling was so difficult though," said resident Vamsi Krishna Komminemi. "Huron Church [was] blocked and everything [was] blocked on the part of this side of the city."

Those frustrations didn't end when the demonstrators went home. For weeks, there were restrictions in place in some areas, as officials said they wanted to be ready in case the protests re-emerged.

Blockade was 'most disruptive event' in decades for auto sector

Ontario has since passed legislation that makes it illegal to block key transportation infrastructure such as the Ambassador Bridge.

That's something Flavio Volpe brings up in talks with auto industry partners as he looks to allay concerns.

Flavio Volpe is the president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Volpe, the president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, says the Canadian auto sector is grappling with a hit to its reputation.

"Every single automotive conversation I have about major new investments starts or ends with 'what about the security of movement of goods across that bridge?'" he said.

From Volpe's point of view, the protest was the "the single most disruptive event" of the last 20 years in the automotive sector, both in Canada and on the other side of the bridge in the U.S.

It led to shutdowns at plants in both countries, since the industry relies on a just-in-time manufacturing model where parts are sent back and forth across the border as they are needed.

The protest affected other sectors as well. According to analysis from Transport Canada, an estimated $2.3 billion in trade was put on hold during the blockade.

Rakesh Naidu is the president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Rakesh Naidu, CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, says that hundreds of thousands of jobs rely on goods crossing the border in time.

During the blockade, some businesses had orders delayed or cancelled, and others lost out when competing for new business.

"There is that lingering impact which cannot be undone, but also what cannot be undone is the reputational damage ... that this blockade incurred and that has damaged the reputation of Canada as a reliable partner in the supply chain, and especially the Windsor-Essex region."

Not everyone is convinced that the blockade has cast a pall over the region's image, however.

Police walk the line to remove protesters on the morning Feb. 13, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

According to Stephen MacKenzie, the president of Invest WindsorEssex, an economic development non-profit, there doesn't seem to be "lingering negative attitudes" about investing in the region.

He pointed to what happened not long after the blockade: two blockbuster investments for the auto industry.

One of those was the $4.9-billion Stellantis-LG Energy Solution electric vehicle battery plant, which will be the first large-scale facility of its kind in Canada when it opens.

Then, there was a $3.6-billion investment — also from the automaker formerly known as Fiat Chrysler — to upgrade auto plants in Windsor and Brampton as the company looks to an electric future.

Marta Leardi-Anderson, the executive director of the Cross-Border Institute at the University of Windsor, said that while the blockade initially spurred conversation in the U.S. about lessening reliance on Canadian supply chains, the conversation has evolved as attention turns to other issues such as the war in Ukraine.

Looking back decades, the blockade is just one of a handful of trade interruptions in an economic relationship that both sides deeply depend on, she said.

"It's been a limited amount of interference and the relationship is ... solid — and I would say probably a gold standard around the world," she said.