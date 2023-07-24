It might become harder to get a new 4-way stop sign in Windsor. Here's why

The City of Windsor's administration is recommending stricter rules when it comes to approval for all-way stops, also called four-way stops.

A report on the issue is headed to city council's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Committee for consideration on Wednesday.

Administration was answering a question from Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante who had been seeking to lower the threshold for administration to warrant a new all way stop be put in.

"Every time there was an application for a four-way stop, it wasn't approved because the threshold was too high," Costante said, speaking of requests that were put in during his first term on council.

"I guess it's a situation of 'be careful what you wish for,' because the result of the report is in fact to enhance the policy to mirror the guidelines which in effect will, in many cases, make it more difficult to get a four-way stop."

No longer the solution

The report is penned by Ian Day, the city's senior manager of traffic operations and parking. It says that administration had reviewed the all-way stop policy which was last approved in 2005. It had already been identified for review.

"In the past, installing all-way stops were seen as the solution to many traffic problems," the report reads but goes on to list how all-way stop controls have negative effects and can often lead to poor stop sign compliance, more rear-end collisions and speeding.

Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante says his effort to lower the threshold to get a new all-way stop installed may have had the opposite effect. (Submitted by Fabio Costante)

"The unnecessary delay from a stop sign results in motorists increasing their travel speed between intersections to make up for the perceived time lost," the report read.

If city council ultimately accepts staff recommendations, Windsor's all-way stop policy would mirror that of the province, which has stricter criteria. Request for four-way stops related to speeding would be dealt with through the city's traffic calming policy.

Creatures of habit

Carl Berkowitz, who is a transportation and traffic engineering expert, said that people will disobey un-needed stop signs.

"People become creatures of habit and if they find that there's an unreasonable reason for the stop sign, they'll ignore it," he said.

The city also said there are 17.4 million kilograms of carbon emissions caused by all-way stops yearly and each stop sign in the city costs $500 to maintain.

The report said that other tools and practices have come about since 2005 to keep pedestrians and students safe and speeding down.

It lists measures such as speed humps, raised crosswalks and curb or sidewalk extensions among measures that could address speeding and/or pedestrian safety while also eliminating the installation of "an otherwise unwarranted all-way stop."