Body of Ontario woman who died in Bahamas headed back to Canada

The body of an Ontario woman killed when Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas earlier this month will soon be back with her relatives.

Alishia Liolli's mother says her daughter's remains were finally flown off the Abaco Islands to a funeral home in Nassau on Wednesday night.

Josie McDonagh says her daughter's body will be back in Canada in the coming days.

The 27-year-old had moved to the Bahamas in 2013 where she helped build and run a program for adults with autism.

