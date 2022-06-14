Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

What's in a pronoun? Non-binary artist writes about use of gendered terms in Romanian language

Alexei Ungurenasu is using poetry to reflect on the use of gendered pronouns in their first language.

Poet Alexei Ungurenasu said it can be more difficult to honour non-binary pronouns in their first language

Aastha Shetty · CBC News ·
Alexei Ungurenasu is a Romanian-Canadian poet based in Windsor. Their latest poem explores the use of gendered terms in the Romanian language. (Photo courtesy of Ted Kloske)

Language and culture shapes us in ways that last a lifetime.

That's the relationship a local artist wants to explore in their latest work.

Alexei Ungurenasu is a Windsor-based poet with Romanian heritage. They immigrated to Canada when they were just 12 years old. Now, they're reflecting on their experience as a non-binary artist who speaks the Romanian language.

Ungurenasu said for one, it can be more difficult to honour non-binary pronouns in their first language.

"We don't really have they/them. It doesn't work as well as in English. [My poem] will be about my overlapping cultures as a Romanian-Canadian. It is easy to be non-binary in English, but not as easy in Romanian and around Romanian people."

But they said there has been a gradual shift in culture, adding over time Romania has become more accepting of gay and lesbian people — but transgender people are still not as easily accepted.

"We have ei... which is 'them' or 'they' but even in that context, it has a masculine gender to it. There's also have ele, which is they/them for female people. So we don't really have a singular they/them," Ungurenasu said.

"Even the term 'non-binary' — it's not a term that's been popularized... It's not so common. And when it is used by people, sadly, it's used as a weapon. A way of othering people."

Their poem is still a work in progress and will be published by the end of June.

Ungurenasu is currently the city of Windsor's youth poet laureate until 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aastha Shetty

CBC journalist

Aastha Shetty can be reached via email aastha.shetty@cbc.ca or by tweeting her at @aastha_shetty

