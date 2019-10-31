Pop 'with a little bit of soul' on Windsor's Alexa Carroccia's second album

The name of Alexa Carroccia's new album comes from something her dad used to do.

"Anytime he would be going through a hard time or if he was upset, he would go to the fridge and just grab a clementine," said Carroccia. "For some reason that brought him a tiny piece of happiness."

Carroccia said even thought it's "weird," that's why she's called her second album 'Clementine.'

The 18-year-old Windsor girl's album features pop music with "a little bit of soul."

When Carroccia made her first foray into the spotlight, she was just 13. She was featured in a video about cyber bullying, but a lot of the comments on the video targeted "the fat girl."

"That was hard to take as a 13-year-old," said Carroccia. "But I look back at them now and it just helped me grow, learn about myself and learning to deal with negativity in life."

Carroccia's first album — written as a young teen — didn't look at themes of love or relationships, but this second album does. She's also learned a lot about the business side of things in the last few years.

"The business side is tough," said Carroccia. "I'm not the best at it and I've always struggled to put myself out there but I'm learning to open up to my fans."

When she's not performing, Carroccia is studying in her first year of criminology at the University of Windsor.

The album's release party is Nov. 21.

Listen to the full interview on Windsor Morning radio: