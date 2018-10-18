Legal weed increases liability for alcohol servers, owners worry

Servers and bartenders now have one more responsibility on their plate — detecting cannabis impairment before letting the booze flow.

There's a new legal concern that some say is cropping up about weed adding an extra layer of liability for those who serve suds.

Adding to that worry among waiters is the fact that many alcohol certification programs across Canada haven't been updated to reflect that recreational marijuana is now legal.

Public health agencies warn mixing alcohol and marijuana can increase impairment, and even the odds of impaired driving. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"It's concerning for me as a bar owner because you don't know how much they've ingested," said Cara Kennedy, owner of the Walkerville Tavern in Windsor, Ont.

For Kennedy, keeping tabs on how much alcohol her customers drink isn't difficult in her small tavern. Throw legal marijuana into the mix and that's where things get tricky.

"What's to stop them from maybe not having as much to drink as they normally do, but they're going to smoke a joint before they leave or on their way home," she said. "That's the scary part."

There can be some unintended consequences when mixing the substances. Public health agencies warn it can increase impairment, and even the odds of impaired driving.

"This is just making things all the more challenging for people who work in the hospitality industry," said Greg Monforton. "It just adds another layer of complexity to the mix."

Canadians can now carry up to 30 grams of dried cannabis in public. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Legal weed has made being a bartender even riskier, Monforton said. Especially since many alcohol training programs haven't been updated to include signs of cannabis impairment and risks associated with the drug.

While British Columbia and Saskatchewan have updated the curriculum, jurisdictions such as Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon Territory, Northwest Territories and Nunavut have not modernized the training.

Manitoba hasn't either, but they don't plan on doing so because they believe it's already covered when talking about intoxication in general.

The lack of cannabis within the alcohol training program has left some who have taken the course feeling a bit ill-prepared.

"I don't think we're prepared enough to detect people who are already high on marijuana," said Divia Sathi. "I feel a little worried, of course, because marijuana was not at all in the course."

When it comes to re-certification for new material, many of these provinces and territories don't require people to take it again, even if there's an update.

But for Kennedy and her small number of waiters, she will require them all to be re-tested with the updated cannabis curriculum.

"I don't think that the government did their due diligence for us as business owners," said Kennedy. "I think they dropped the ball."