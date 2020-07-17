Before the pandemic hit, alcohol was the largest contributor to substance-related emergency department visits and EMS calls in Windsor-Essex.

Now, the health unit is worried the "pandemic blues" could be driving more people toward alcohol abuse.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is launching ad campaigns to remind people that there is plenty of help available to them.

"The pandemic has disrupted many of our social support networks and routines, and added challenges to our lives that may be overwhelming, leading individuals to drink more than before," said Melissa Valentik, health promotion specialist, in a press release.

"Alcohol is a depressant and can also harm not only our health, but cause problems in our relationships and at work."

Social isolation, financial pressures, and boredom are all factors contributing to alcohol use, says the health unit.

"It's boredom. It's looking for something to do," said Mark Lennox, director of development at Brentwood Recovery Home.

"We always have to remember that for many people alcohol is not an issue but for some it is, and for those that are having a problem with it it may well become more of a problem when there's less to do."

Lennox said in April, calls to the home dropped to about 250 but in June that number spiked to more than 600 calls for help. That's a 40 per cent increase from June of last year.

The health unit has been a "helping hand" when it comes to addressing mental health and addictions, Lennox said, adding that they keep a running list of all places to receive help or treatment locally.

Despite pandemic restrictions, health unit officials say they have worked hard to ensure substance abuse programs are up and running during this time.

If you or someone you know needs help with substance abuse, you can visit the health unit's website here for information on how to get support.