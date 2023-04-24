Albino robin spotted in Tecumseh

Robins are some of the most common birds in North America.

Famed for their red feathered breasts, and their delightful birdsong, robins are a sure sign that spring is coming

But, recently some Windsor-Essex residents have spotted an unusual sight: Albino robins.

Local Ian Froese said he first spotted the uncommon bird, which is mostly white with a patch of orange on its breast, on his lawn mid-April, noticing the bird searching for worms in the grass right in front of his family.

Since then, he's seen the robin multiple times at the edge of a park across the street from his home.

Froese, who said he's "a bit of a birder," said it's the first time he's seen this type of bird and was surprised by the discovery.

A rare find, expert says

These birds are almost entirely the same as a common robin, except that they are covered with white feathers.

Some albino robins are entirely white while others are partially white, said Jennifer Nantais, a program specialist for Carolinian Canada Coalition.

"It's a lack of melanin, the pigment that causes a dark colour in bird feathers," Nantais said. "It's just a genetic mutation and can pop up in any individual, really."

The genetic mutation causing albinism can show up as completely white fur or feathers, accompanied by a pink or white eye; or what's known as a "piebald" version, where an animal will be partially but not completely white, Nantais said.

It's a rare genetic mutation, with some estimate that it's found in one in every 30,000 birds.

Albinism is caused when an animal cannot produce pigmentation that would determine its natural colours. (Supplied by Ian Froese )

But if you see an animal with the trait locally, there could be others around, Nantais said.

"They're not very common ... but when they reproduce it's a recessive gene, so it doesn't necessarily mean their young will have it, but it means it's in the population so when we have albino squirrels or piebald birds you might see quite a few of them in a region," she said.

Nantais said she has never seen a truly albino bird, but has seen some piebald birds.

Spotting these birds can help birders, or even casual observers, develop a "relationship" with their neighbourhood wildlife.

"It's kind of neat because when you see robins or other animals, you can't really tell them apart," she said. "But when you spot one of these truly unique individuals, you can see them day by day.

"It's kind of neat there's a unique one among the crowd."