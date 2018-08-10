Skip to Main Content
Alan Doyle set to headline Kingsville Folk Fest
Alan Doyle set to headline Kingsville Folk Fest

The fifth annual Kingsville Folk Music Festival kicks off Friday at Lakeside Park and it's set to have everyone rocking and rolling. Why? It's being headlined by Alan Doyle.

The former Great Big Sea frontman is on tour through North America

CBC News ·
Alan Doyle appeared on the CBC's Windsor Morning on Friday to talk about his appearance at 2018 Kingsville Folk Music Festival.

Doyle is performing songs from his three solo albums on tour across North America.

Hear more from Alan Doyle on the CBC's Windsor Morning:

Alan Doyle headlines opening night at the 2018 Kingsville Folk Festival. The former Great Big Sea frontman joins us on the phone. 7:48

