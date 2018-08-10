Audio
Alan Doyle set to headline Kingsville Folk Fest
The fifth annual Kingsville Folk Music Festival kicks off Friday at Lakeside Park and it's set to have everyone rocking and rolling. Why? It's being headlined by Alan Doyle.
The former Great Big Sea frontman is on tour through North America
Kingsville's fifth annual Folk Music Festival kicks off Friday at Lakeside Park and it's set to have everyone rocking and rolling through the weekend.
The headline performer is Alan Doyle — the former front man for Great Big Sea.
Doyle is performing songs from his three solo albums on tour across North America.
Hear more from Alan Doyle on the CBC's Windsor Morning: