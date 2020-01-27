Driver injured, charged after car goes airborne over Little River

A 20-year-old has been charged with impaired driving after losing control of his vehicle near the Little River bridge, Saturday afternoon.

The driver, from Windsor, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle became airborne over Little River and came to rest on the opposite side of the river on its roof.

Around 1 p.m., patrol officers spotted the vehicle — a blue Cadillac — travelling at a high rate of speed before it lost control. An adult male passenger was also trapped in the vehicle and had to be assisted by officers to get out of the car. That passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.