Environment Canada ends special air quality advisory for Windsor region

Air quality statements put into place earlier this week for the Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia areas are no longer in effect, says Environment Canada.

Despite "local smoke" still being listed as a possibility in the region, the weather agency shows mainly sunshine Friday and Saturday — and showers likely Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, CBC senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said she anticipated air quality to further improve once rain, coming from the southwest U.S., made its way across Ontario.

"It not only brings rain … that's what we need to mix out that smoke, and a shift in wind direction which will push the smoke from those Quebec fires northward," she said.

Environment Canada says last month was the driest May in Windsor-Essex since 1870, with June also starting off dry.

Ontario's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) forecasts the air quality for Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia to be at a "moderate risk" Friday and Saturday.

The AQHI website says the general population shouldn't need to modify their usual outdoor activities unless they're experiencing symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.