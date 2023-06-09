Content
Environment Canada ends special air quality advisory for Windsor region

Despite “local smoke” still being listed as a possibility in the region, Environment Canada shows a forecast of mainly sunshine Friday and Saturday — and showers likely Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Rain in forecast for weekend and early next week. Air quality expected to further improve

FILE- This April 29, 2015 file photo shows the Detroit skyline under the Ambassador Bridge. Most of the arguments made in a lawsuit by Ambassador Bridge owner Manuel “Matty” Moroun in his effort to stop the construction of a $2.1 billion competing government span were dismissed in federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015. The remaining item involves an international crossing agreement between Michigan and Canada. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
After the driest May since 1870 in Windsor-Essex, according to Environment Canada, and a dry start to June, rain is in the forecast for this weekend. Air quality is expected to improve as a result. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

Air quality statements put into place earlier this week for the Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia areas are no longer in effect, says Environment Canada.

Despite "local smoke" still being listed as a possibility in the region, the weather agency shows mainly sunshine Friday and Saturday — and showers likely Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, CBC senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said she anticipated air quality to further improve once rain, coming from the southwest U.S., made its way across Ontario.

"It not only brings rain … that's what we need to mix out that smoke, and a shift in wind direction which will push the smoke from those Quebec fires northward," she said.

Environment Canada says last month was the driest May in Windsor-Essex since 1870, with June also starting off dry.

Ontario's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) forecasts the air quality for Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia to be at a "moderate risk" Friday and Saturday.

The AQHI website says the general population shouldn't need to modify their usual outdoor activities unless they're experiencing symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

