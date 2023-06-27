Special air quality statement issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued special air quality statement for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas.

"High levels of air pollution" are developing on Tuesday due to smoke plumes from the Quebec and northeastern Ontario forest fires, according to the federal weather agency.

The smoke is set to move Tuesday afternoon or evening, "resulting in deteriorated air quality."

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," read the statement.

Environment Canada said air conditions are expected to improve in "some areas" by Thursday.

How to protect yourself against smoke

In the statement, the weather agency said everyone should take action to reduce exposure to the smoke, as it can be harmful even at low concentrations.

It warned people with heart or lung disease, older people, pregnant people, children and those who work outdoors have a higher risk of their health being affected and asked these groups make plans with their healthcare providers to have the necessary medications at hand.

Environment Canada also outlined other things people can do to protect themselves from the smoke:

Stay indoors if possible

Stop or reduce activity levels if breathing becomes uncomfortable or feel unwell.

If outdoors, wear a well-fitted, respirator type mask that won't allow air to pass through openings between the mask and face. "Respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke," read the statement, "It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms."

Make sure to check on your loved ones.

Avoid smoking, vaping, burning incense and candles, frying food, using wooden stoves and vacuuming indoors.

If you have access to a HVAC system, use the "highest rated MERV filter for your system (ideally rated 13 or higher) and set the fan to recirculate air constantly."

Continue monitoring the air quality index and any symptoms.

"People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke," Environment Canada said in the statement.