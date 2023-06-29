Air quality statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent expected to continue into Saturday

Environment Canada said smoke is coming back to Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent Thursday and staying until Saturday.

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," read their statement.

Canada Post issued a yellow service alert for Windsor. This means there may be some delivery delays on Thursday.

The mail company had issued a red service alert and paused all deliveries in Windsor and Chatham on Wednesday, which had ended Thursday.

Canada Post truck parked on the side of the street in Windsor, Ont. on June 29, 2023. Canada Post issued a yellow alert Thursday afternoon following worsening smoke conditions in Windsor. Meaning some deliveries may be delayed. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Elevated ground ozone, one of three pollutants Environment Canada takes in to account for the air quality index, is possible Thursday and Saturday.

"A lot of us when we were younger heard about the the hole in the ozone layer ... so it's elevated ozone that protects us. However, when it's at the ground level, it harms us," Trudy Kidd, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said.

"And elevated just means it's higher, to a point where it it's not ideal, so it's contributing to poor air quality."

The smoke is expected to return Thursday during the day or into the night in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and continue until Saturday for some areas, said the federal weather agency.

Smokey streets of Windsor, Ont. on June 29, 2023. Environment Canada recommended people stay indoors when possible, monitor symptoms and stay hydrated amidst smoky conditions. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The air quality statement has been ongoing since Tuesday morning, with smoke moving in during the evening and affecting the area all day on Wednesday.

In the statement, the weather agency said everyone should take action to reduce exposure to the smoke, as it can be harmful even at low concentrations.

Kidd asked people to "stay weather aware" and keep a eye on the air quality forecast as well as the WeatherCAN app.

Local schools were also affected when boards asked them to keep students indoors all day.

The City of Windsor promoted its indoor facilities on Wednesday for those who needed a break from the outdoors.

The City of Windsor is reminding residents of the indoor options for those needing a reprieve from the smoky northern air flowing in from Quebec and Northern Ontario <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wildfires?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wildfires</a>. Learn more about locations across the city here: <a href="https://t.co/eIHq78ysCt">https://t.co/eIHq78ysCt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://t.co/AAstNujoFN">pic.twitter.com/AAstNujoFN</a> —@CityWindsorON

Environment Canada warns people to stay hydrated, manage symptoms

Environment Canada warned people with heart or lung disease, older people, pregnant people, children and those who work outdoors have a higher risk of their health being affected and asked these groups make plans with their healthcare providers to have the necessary medications at hand.

The weather agency also outlined other things people can do to protect themselves from the smoke: