Chatham-area girl wins Afternoon Drive's 'Next Gen Junos' contest

A 15-year-old girl from the small community of Tupperville, Ont. is $1,000 richer after winning the Next Gen Junos contest, presented by the CBC's Afternoon Drive.

First announced on the Feb. 11 edition of the show, the contest asked musicians, age 18 or younger, to submit their original music. The winner would receive $1,000 and have the opportunity to perform their song for a live audience at the London Music Club.

On Friday, Aidan Duchene, 15, was announced as the winner for her song, "I Don't Like Small Spaces."

"I did not hit the ground that whole day. I was over the moon," said Duchene, recalling the moment when Afternoon Drive host Chris de la Torre called to inform her about the win.

Contest submissions were judged by musicians Emm Gryner and Michael Hargreaves. Gryner said she liked how "brave" Duchene's song was "in her lyrics and her approach."

Duchene performs "I Don't Like Small Spaces" on Mar. 15, 2019 at the London Music Club. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"I just felt like there was something real about it," said Gryner, adding her two children — ages six and nine — both referred to the song as "soothing."

Duchene currently has a YouTube channel which she can be seen performing three cover songs. She said she plans on uploading more covers — and even some original songs — in the future.

"I've written other stuff, but I'm saving them. I want to figure something out with them," said Duchene.

Tap on the player below to see Duchene perform her winning song LIVE at the 1:34:00 mark:

Take a look what Duchene wrote to the CBC's Afternoon Drive in her original contest submission: