Chatham-area girl wins Afternoon Drive's 'Next Gen Junos' contest
Aidan Duchene, 15, won with her original song, 'I Don't Like Small Spaces'
A 15-year-old girl from the small community of Tupperville, Ont. is $1,000 richer after winning the Next Gen Junos contest, presented by the CBC's Afternoon Drive.
First announced on the Feb. 11 edition of the show, the contest asked musicians, age 18 or younger, to submit their original music. The winner would receive $1,000 and have the opportunity to perform their song for a live audience at the London Music Club.
On Friday, Aidan Duchene, 15, was announced as the winner for her song, "I Don't Like Small Spaces."
"I did not hit the ground that whole day. I was over the moon," said Duchene, recalling the moment when Afternoon Drive host Chris de la Torre called to inform her about the win.
Contest submissions were judged by musicians Emm Gryner and Michael Hargreaves. Gryner said she liked how "brave" Duchene's song was "in her lyrics and her approach."
"I just felt like there was something real about it," said Gryner, adding her two children — ages six and nine — both referred to the song as "soothing."
Duchene currently has a YouTube channel which she can be seen performing three cover songs. She said she plans on uploading more covers — and even some original songs — in the future.
"I've written other stuff, but I'm saving them. I want to figure something out with them," said Duchene.
Tap on the player below to see Duchene perform her winning song LIVE at the 1:34:00 mark:
Take a look what Duchene wrote to the CBC's Afternoon Drive in her original contest submission:
Hey! I'm Aidan Duchene, I'm 15 and I'm from Tupperville. If this submission is too late for you guys to accept because its the day of, then that's okay. I almost submitted last night but then decided to hold off until next year maybe, but then I remembered that Emm said to not worry about making your parents cry. My song is called "I Don't Like Small Spaces" and it's about feeling a sort of "trapped" inside your own mind or being at war with yourself. Feeling like you're not living your own life because you're letting mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety control you. It's also about trying to find yourself as a person as well as an artist. Writing this was quite the process, the lyrics came to me really quick, but I could not seem to stick to a sound. I think that's the hardest part for artists at my age, is finding a sound that is original. I am a self taught guitar player, and absolutely love stripped down vocals with guitar in songs, but my guitar would not cooperate at all for this recording. I guess I probably need to change my strings, cause I've been out with my guitar a lot lately in this cold winter. So throughout the process of recording this song, I constantly switched between my acoustic guitar and my electric guitar. I even tried to make pretty sounds with a midi keyboard (and I am NOT a piano player, so that didn't go well for me) and then eventually came back to my acoustic guitar, although the sound is definitely not how I wanted it to be. I love the how much sound a big dreadknot guitar provides, and mine just wasn't cutting it for some reason. Maybe she's a little sick. I really really thought hard about this submission because I was worried about how it would stick with me, that my sound as an artist would be defined by this one song, but then I remembered I'm still only 15, and one day I'll upgrade from my basic GarageBand presets and my "in bedroom studio". And one day I'll be able to properly EQ, and have big speakers for sound. But until then, here's this.
Sincerely,
Aidan Duchene
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.