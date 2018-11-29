AGW celebrates 75th anniversary with two new exhibits

Two new exhibits celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Art Gallery of Windsor.

Mayor Drew Dilkens called the gallery the "cornerstone cultural institution" of the city.

"The AGW tells stories that cross cultural and physical boundaries, highlighting the history and heritage of Canada," said Dilkens.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the City of Windsor has a long history of embracing and supporting creative and cultural communities. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The art gallery has existed in some format in the city since 1943. It began by borrowing exhibits from other galleries, eventually starting to build its own collection after the first year.

In 1975, the gallery moved to an old brewery warehouse on Windsor's riverfront. In 1993, the AGW called Devonshire Mall its home. In February of 2001, the gallery returned to the riverfront in a new building.

Catharine Mastin, executive director for the AGW, says there's something for everyone at the gallery.

"You'll find all kinds of thing that you love here," said Mastin. "This collection has been built for the people of Windsor-Essex."

AGW celebrates 75th anno with “Look Again” show of Saltmarche collections and Emily Carr , Group of Seven . <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/4hxrWKh1DE">pic.twitter.com/4hxrWKh1DE</a> —@cbcmolnar

As part of its 75th anniversary, the gallery received a first-time grant from the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund. Using this funding, the gallery has launched two new exhibits: Look Again! The AGW Collection at 75 Years and Kenneth Saltmarche: Dedicated Visions.

The Dedicated Visions exhibit recognizes artist Kenneth Saltmarche's 40 year commitment to the gallery. According to the AGW, Saltmarche's career focused on building a community presence for a public art gallery in Windsor.

"The AGW is renowned for its collection of the visual artists of Canada," said Chris Finn, curator of education for the art gallery.

According to Mastin, the new collections have been built almost entirely from donations from just the last five years.

"We are sure there is something for everyone in this opening," said Martin.

The two new exhibits open Nov. 30. Dedicated Visions will run until May 2019. Look Again! will run until at least 2020.