AgMedica more than doubles production, expands facilities in southwestern Ontario

A medical cannabis company is expanding its sales and production capabilities in southwestern Ontario.

AgMedica Biosience Inc. has acquired two new indoor processing facilities — one in Chatham and one in London.

London's 10,000 sq. ft. location will be used for processing, packaging and bottling. The new 300,000 sq. ft. Chatham facility will be used for future cannabis-plant cultivation.

AgMedica already has a Chatham footprint with their Riverview cultivation site. The 200,000 sq. ft. site currently produces 6,000 kg of cannabis a year.

CEO Trevor Henry stands inside of one of the grow rooms at the AgMedica Riverview Cultivation facility. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The Riverview location is a former automotive plant along the Thames River. The medical cannabis company was selected as a supplier for Ontario Cannabis Stores in August.

Plans to expand this facility are in progress, which will up its capacity to more than 26 thousand kilograms and allow it to produce for third-party licensed producers as well.

Altogether AgMedica now has five facilities with almost 800,000 sq. ft. of production and cultivation.