City council approves auditor general's powers amid some criticism

Windsor's new auditor general now has defined powers as to how he can investigate city business, but some are questioning his independence.

Council voted Monday to accept the recommended auditor general charter, which includes a flexible three-year audit plan. City politicians won't dictate the scope of the plan; instead, that's left solely up to the discretion of Christopher O'Connor, the auditor general with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"Hopefully that means to the citizens that if I really think something is worth investigating, you really can't keep me out," O'Connor told CBC News.

Even after O'Connor presents council with a plan, he may stop or postpone any active probe should something arise that he deems necessary to investigate.

The change would be presented to city council, which would then accept the changes or provide additional funding to continue the audits that were shelved. Council cannot stop or reject any of O'Connor's investigations.

Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie was the lone opposing vote. He had an issue with the auditor general's independence under the charter rules.

City councillor Kieran McKenzie said he has concerns about the independence of the auditor general under the current rules. (Jason Viau/CBC)

McKenzie said it still rests with council as to "what will be audited and what won't be audited."

"And that, in my view, undermines the independence of the office," he said.

Resident Howard Weeks agreed. He spoke at council Monday night outlining some concerns with the auditor general's powers.

Ultimately though, Weeks said he's happy that this issue is being discussed and that the auditor general role is moving forward.

"I like to work with what we have, not with what I'd like to have," said Weeks. "I want to be as productive and proactive as possible and see if we can actually make this situation work."

Howard Weeks said he's happy there was a "robust" discussion about the auditor general's powers. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Auditor general already looking into tips

However, O'Connor said he wants to put some of those concerns regarding his independence to bed, because he doesn't take orders from council. He sets his own investigative agenda.

"We've got some things already that have come in that people want us to look at that seem to have some merit," said O'Connor, who wouldn't divulge any further details without jeopardizing the integrity of a potential investigation.

Since council passed a motion in September to hire an auditor general, there's been an increase in volume of complaints to PricewaterhouseCoopers, he said.

... If I really think something is worth investigating, you really can't keep me out. - Christopher O'Connor, Auditor General, City of Windsor

Windsor's new auditor general charter states the role should be objective and independent when looking into governance, risk management, accountability and performance.

It'll cost the city $300,000 annually for this five-year extension with PricewaterhouseCoopers. City council may also cancel this contract at any point by providing three months notice.

O'Connor expects to lay out his plan to city council in late February or early March.