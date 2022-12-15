After-school programs in Windsor provide kids with healthy snacks

For some children in Windsor, snack time at their after-school program can be crucial, with many families across the province struggling with the rising cost of groceries.

Amanda Anchor said the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex's after-school program has been a "lifesaver" for her and her two children, nine-year-old Isaac and five-year-old Ava.

"The children really love it. It's a great place for them to wind down after they've been in school all day. They get to hang out with their friends from school," Anchor said, adding that many of her children's classmates also attend the program.

And on top of seeing their friends, kids who visit the community centre's after-school program are given an afternoon snack, which Anchor said means a lot to the local community.

"In this neighbourhood, it is a little bit of a lower income," she said.

"I find that this is a valuable resource to a lot of the children, mine included, to be able to come to a program like this and have a snack or a meal that is nutritious and filling," she said.

Anchor said the food served at the after-school program helps kids learn about nutrition and healthy snacks.

Nada Tremblay, the city's the manager of community programming and development, said these after-school programs are offered in five communities to help parents who might not be available after school due to work or other obligations.

The programs offer activities, sports, tutoring and homework help, along with a chance for kids to have a healthy snack or sometimes a hot meal.

"Some folks may not have the opportunity to try certain foods or may not have their nutritional content of that food available in their house so easy and convenient," she said.

"Often times as parents, we tend to turn to easier snacks, those snacks that are already packaged. [Whereas] here they have the opportunity to explore fruits and vegetables that perhaps they may not try in their normal setting at home."

Snack program 'very important'

Juanita Rivait's nine-year-old granddaughter, Bella, attends the program as well. Rivait said sometimes the snacks the kids receive are "almost like a meal."

"I know a lot of kids don't have very nutritious lunches at school, although at her school they do have a food program in the classroom which helps, so it's very important the snack program here," she said.

Rivait said Bella enjoys her after school program snack so much, the one time her grandma picked her up early she was upset she would miss snack time.

"They were kind enough to give her a take-away snack," Rivait said.

This month, community centres across Windsor, like Gino Marcus Community Centre, are accepting food donations for CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season food drive.

All donations collected will be given to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association and will help stock 15 food banks across the city.

Sounds of the Season is CBC Windsor's annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.

