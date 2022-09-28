Affordable housing and crime: Windsor mayoral candidates lay out their plans

One of Windsor's major mayoral candidates outlined a plan to make Windsor streets safer Wednesday that included outlawing panhandling, and Jim Wilson wasn't a fan.

Drew Dilkens, who was first elected mayor in 2014, is running again in the Oct. 24 election. Both he and his main challenger, Chris Holt, held press conferences Wednesday. Holt pledged to build 25,000 affordable housing units over the next decade. Dilkens pledged a plan on public safety that included an anti-panhandling bylaw.

Wilson, who was panhandling at Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue downtown, says he's not in favour of such a bylaw. He said a few bad apples have given panhandlers a bad name.

Drew Dilkens and Chris Holt (L-R) are two mayoral candidates in the 2022 Windsor municipal election. Dilkens talked about making streets safer and Holt pledged to build more affordable housing units. (Dale Molnar/CBC and Jacob Barker/CBC)

The Windsor Goodfellows also stood at the intersection last year around Christmas, he said. When they did, Wilson said, he even pitched in.

"Me and a friend made a bunch of wreaths, crosses and Christmas stuff," he said. "We handed them out and saved half the money. The proceeds went to buy presents for the homeless and we bought 100 presents."

Wilson said some panhandlers have left the public with a bad impression.

"It's too bad a few make it bad for others," he said. "I started this about six years ago. I was the only one out here for a couple of years. Now there's 100 or so people."

At his press conference, Dilkens issued a seven-point plan to make Windsor streets safer.

Windsor mayoral candidate Drew Dilkens discussed making Windsor streets safer. CBC News also asked him about his plan to build more affordable housing, with Dilkens promoting his record on the topic. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"I've been hearing enough from neighbours and residents that it's time for new, stronger action to be taken," he said.

At the same time, in his own address to the media, Holt pledged to build more affordable housing units. Holt, an outgoing city councillor, said that actually ties in with making Windsor streets safer.

"We need to identify what's happening in our downtown not as a criminal problem, but as a health-care problem," he said.

"We criminalize the people that we see panhandling in the medians. We criminalize the people that are desperate and in need. We need to move forward with investments in our [Homelessness and Housing Help] Hub. We need to fast track all those investments that we're talking about."

Windsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt discussed his plan to build more affordable housing. CBC News also asked him about his plan to make Windsor streets safer, with Holt saying the two topics go hand-in-hand. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We need to make a firm commitment to create more homes for Windsorites and cut the time it takes to get shovels in the ground," he said.

"Responsible leadership does this with proper planning in mind with a keen eye on our own financial position."

Candidates respond to opponent's plan with their own

When asked about housing, Dilkens brought up his record of creating affordable units in the city.

"Our city is the No. 1 city in the country per capita of moving people from homelessness into housing," he said. "That is our record and I stand on that record and I commit to doing more as the mayor of the city because I recognize the challenges there."

Dilkens and Holt are running against Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont and Louis Vaupotic.

Election Day is Oct. 24 and advance voting begins on Oct. 5.