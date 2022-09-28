Affordable housing and crime: Windsor mayoral candidates lay out their plans
Drew Dilkens and Chris Holt outlined their visions for the city
One of Windsor's major mayoral candidates outlined a plan to make Windsor streets safer Wednesday that included outlawing panhandling, and Jim Wilson wasn't a fan.
Drew Dilkens, who was first elected mayor in 2014, is running again in the Oct. 24 election. Both he and his main challenger, Chris Holt, held press conferences Wednesday. Holt pledged to build 25,000 affordable housing units over the next decade. Dilkens pledged a plan on public safety that included an anti-panhandling bylaw.
Wilson, who was panhandling at Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue downtown, says he's not in favour of such a bylaw. He said a few bad apples have given panhandlers a bad name.
The Windsor Goodfellows also stood at the intersection last year around Christmas, he said. When they did, Wilson said, he even pitched in.
"Me and a friend made a bunch of wreaths, crosses and Christmas stuff," he said. "We handed them out and saved half the money. The proceeds went to buy presents for the homeless and we bought 100 presents."
Wilson said some panhandlers have left the public with a bad impression.
"It's too bad a few make it bad for others," he said. "I started this about six years ago. I was the only one out here for a couple of years. Now there's 100 or so people."
At his press conference, Dilkens issued a seven-point plan to make Windsor streets safer.
"I've been hearing enough from neighbours and residents that it's time for new, stronger action to be taken," he said.
At the same time, in his own address to the media, Holt pledged to build more affordable housing units. Holt, an outgoing city councillor, said that actually ties in with making Windsor streets safer.
"We need to identify what's happening in our downtown not as a criminal problem, but as a health-care problem," he said.
"We criminalize the people that we see panhandling in the medians. We criminalize the people that are desperate and in need. We need to move forward with investments in our [Homelessness and Housing Help] Hub. We need to fast track all those investments that we're talking about."
"We need to make a firm commitment to create more homes for Windsorites and cut the time it takes to get shovels in the ground," he said.
"Responsible leadership does this with proper planning in mind with a keen eye on our own financial position."
Candidates respond to opponent's plan with their own
When asked about housing, Dilkens brought up his record of creating affordable units in the city.
"Our city is the No. 1 city in the country per capita of moving people from homelessness into housing," he said. "That is our record and I stand on that record and I commit to doing more as the mayor of the city because I recognize the challenges there."
Dilkens and Holt are running against Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont and Louis Vaupotic.
Election Day is Oct. 24 and advance voting begins on Oct. 5.
With files from Dale Molnar and Jacob Barker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?