Aecon to participate in Gordie Howe International Bridge project

Detroit Windsor Bridge Authority has approved Aecon's request to rejoin the Bridging North America, the group selected to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

With DWBA's approval, Aecon will be working with ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Fluor Canada, among others, on the new bridge coming to Windsor.

"The Gordie Howe International Bridge project fits well into Aecon's existing portfolio of projects," said John M. Beck, president and CEO of Aecon in a news release.

Aecon Group Inc. is a Canadian construction company that was originally planned to part of the consortium in charge of the bridge project. However, it withdrew from the group bid in spring as concerns were expressed about Chinese interests wanting to buy Aecon.

In May, the federal government shut down the $1.5-billion sale of Aecon to China's CCCC International International Holding Ltd., after the Canadian government's national security review of the deal.

However, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains wouldn't reveal which specific threats were revealed during the review at the time.

Aecon has played a role in some of the country's most recognized projects, including the CN Tower, the St. Lawrence Seaway, Vancouver's SkyTrain and the Montreal airport.

WDBA made the official announcement that Bridging North America will be the consortium group in charge of the building and maintenance of the bridge project.

Gordie Howe International Bridge will be the longest cable-stay bridge in North America.