Windsor·Video

Windsor cyclists advocating for women-friendly cycling roads

A group of Windsorites is advocating the city to make it more bike-friendly for women. Members of the Young Women in Motion program held a public meeting Thursday with nominees for Windsor City Council regarding bike safety for women.

Some learned to ride a bike for the first time

CBC News ·
A smiling woman with brown hair and a white jacket.
Mursal Amin was a featured speaker at the Young Women in Motion public meeting. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Members of Young Women in Motion (YWIM), a local Windsor group are advocating that the city make it more bike-friendly for women.

"I think it makes it a more bike-friendly place for women and looking for where the barriers [are] and removing them," said Mursal Amin, a program participant.

The Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc. (WEST) is running the program. In addition to learning bike safety and fixing bicycles, participants were also given training on giving media interviews, social media storytelling, public speaking and event planning.

Alla Shehada did not know how to ride a bike before participating in the program.

"It's a good time for us to meet the community here and learn some new skills and challenge ourselves," said Shehada.

WATCH | Members of Young Women in Motion talk about learning cycling saftey:

Young Women in Motion looking to make cycling safer for women

24 hours ago
Duration 1:40
The Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc. is running the program. As part of the program, women learned how to ride a bike and cycling safety.

Some want to see barriers put up between the car and bike lanes.

"Because we are moving to the future, we need to fix everything so we'd be on the same page with all of our cities," said Obaida Dabaja.

WEST is partnering with Bike-Windsor Essex to run the program. An advocate from the cycling group issued a request to nominees of the municipal election.

"What these women need from you is to remember that when you build a bike lane, when you re-construct a road, you should be putting bike lanes on the street so that not only do young women feel safe, but an eight-year-old feels safe," said Darren Winger of Bike Windsor-Essex.

One woman speaks into a microphone while another woman looks on.
Alaa Shehada, right, speaks at a public meeting organized by Young Women in Motion while Obaida Dabaja, left, looks on. (Mike Evans/CBC)

YWIM members will celebrate their completion of the program by participating in a bike ride on Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. The ride will start at Bike–Windsor Essex and end at the Ambassador Bridge. 

With files from Mike Evans

