Adventure Bay Family Water Park is open for the first time in more than two years.

For the first time since March 2020, Windsor's indoor water park opened on Monday amid a heat warning in Windsor-Essex.

Children were really excited about returning to the water park to cool down.

"It's fun, and I'm very happy that I came here because it's really amazing, and I love it," said Heran Tsegay.

WATCH | See what Windsorites think about Adventure Bay's reopening:

Windsor's Adventure Bay reopens following 2-year closure Duration 1:01 The indoor waterpark in the city's core opened its doors Monday to a crowd of Windsorites excited to access the facility.

Parents also loved that the water park was open once again.

"It's wonderful to see the kids come together and just the family atmosphere — you know the kids are safe and are having a good time," said Renea Verellen.

"I think it's good for Windsor," said Dan Rawlings. "We enjoy it. Instead of heading up to the Niagara Falls area, we've got a nice water park here. Let's use it."

Lifeguards watch riders surf up the FlowRider at Adventure Bay Family Water Park. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Adventure Bay visitors were not the only ones that were excited about the water park reopening.

"It feels like our grand reopening once again," said Jen Knights, executive director of recreation and culture at the City of Windsor.

"We love this facility. The staff do as well, and we are so very excited to welcome people for the first time, or welcome people back, and hope they take the opportunity to join us this summer."

'Pools are very expensive to run'

Adventure Bay's reopening has not come without difficulties.

Knights said hiring and training new lifeguards was a challenge. Lifeguard shortages have been happening across the province in cities like Toronto and Ottawa. Water parks were also among the last attractions to be granted permission to reopen under provincial health guidelines.

The City of Windsor has budgeted $150,000 per year to cover potential repairs to the park and its facilities. Despite the costs set aside by the city, Knights is not sure if and when the water park will be profitable.

"Any aquatic facility that you see in operation, you'll find that pools are very expensive to run, whether it's a pool or if it's a water park," said Knights. "We certainly continue to work hard to minimize our costs and maximize our revenue."

Adventure Bay is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day until Labour Day.

Windsor's outdoor pools also opened Monday, with the exception of Lanspeary Pool. The pool on Langlois Avenue will remain closed for the summer due to repairs.