Thousands turn up to vote in advance in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

More than 75,000 people turned up to vote in advance in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton ridings.

In Windsor West, 8,806 voters cast their ballots in advance — just more than nine per cent of eligible voters.

About 12 per cent of Windsor-Tecumseh voters used advanced poll options, with 11,442 people voting in advance.

In Essex, 17,229 people voted in advance — about 17 per cent of eligible voters.

12,669 Chatham-Kent-Leamington voters went to advance polls — almost 15 per cent of those eligible to vote.

In Sarnia-Lambton, 11,581 voters voted in advance, more than 13 per cent of the eligible population.

13,838 voters cast ballots in advance poll stations in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, almost 16 per cent of those who could.

Elections Canada data shows a 29 per cent increase in advance voting for the 2019 election compared to 2015. In the last federal election, about 3.6 million Canadians used advance polls. This year, about 4.7 million cast advance ballots.