#WEvotes
Advance polling numbers down in Windsor
A total of 5,348 voters participated in the advance vote across five days, according to numbers released by the City of Windsor.
1,434 fewer people showed up to the advance polls than in 2014
Just under 5,500 people in Windsor turned out to cast their ballots during the recent advance polling for the upcoming municipal election.
- #WEvotes - Meet the people running for council in Windsor
- #WEvotes - CBC Windsor's municipal election coverage
A total of 5,348 voters participated in the advance vote across five days, according to numbers released by the City of Windsor.
The advance vote was held at five locations across the city — one less than during the 2014 election.
- Saturday, Oct. 6 at Devonshire Mall
- Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex
- Wednesday, Oct. 10 at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre
- Thursday, Oct. 11 at Central Park Athletics
- Saturday, Oct. 13 at the WFCU Centre
1,434 fewer people showed up to Windsor's advance polls than in 2014 — a 21 per cent drop.
Click here to find out where you can vote in Windsor on Oct. 22
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.