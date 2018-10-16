Advance polling numbers down in Windsor

Just under 5,500 people in Windsor turned out to cast their ballots during the recent advance polling for the upcoming municipal election.

A total of 5,348 voters participated in the advance vote across five days, according to numbers released by the City of Windsor.

The advance vote was held at five locations across the city — one less than during the 2014 election.

Saturday, Oct. 6 at Devonshire Mall

Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex

Wednesday, Oct. 10 at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre

Thursday, Oct. 11 at Central Park Athletics

Saturday, Oct. 13 at the WFCU Centre

1,434 fewer people showed up to Windsor's advance polls than in 2014 — a 21 per cent drop.

