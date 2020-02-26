Snowmobile driver dead after early morning collision in Amherstburg

An adult snowmobile driver is dead following an early morning collision that took place near 4th Concession Road North at County Road 8 in Amherstburg on Wednesday morning.

Windsor police said officers from the Amherstburg detachment responded around 1 a.m.

The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died shortly after arrival.

Following an investigation, police believe that the driver was "ejected off of the snowmobile after colliding with an object off the roadway."

Windsor police said no other vehicles or people are believed to be involved in the collision.

The road was closed for several hours on Wednesday morning, but has since been reopened.