Windsor City Council approves upgrades to Adie Knox recreation centre

The City of Windsor will be moving ahead with a plan to upgrade the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, despite opposition to the closing of the pool.

At a council meeting on Monday, members voted in favour of a plan to forge ahead with the multi-million-dollar renovation, with two councillors opposed.

The city's $42-million plan to upgrade the arena, built in 1970, will include new services and community spaces. While the pool's closure is part of that plan, the city has set up a deal with the University of Windsor to use its new facility.

The agreement would allow the community to use the Lancer Centre pool, which is about a kilometre away from the recreation centre located at Wilson Park. The city anticipates most of the pool's bookings will be accommodated at the facility when it opens, but some will go to the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

In a motion approving up to $29 million in funding for the project, Mayor Drew Dilkens said the relocation to the Lancer Centre would take place at least a year from now. The city will also go ahead with an application for a $13.5-million dollar federal grant to help pay for the project.

Dilkens introduced the motion following the failure of a motion by Coun. Fabio Costante to hold off on making a decision on the agreement with the university.

Rene Jacques, a Friends of Adie Knox member, was a delegate at the city council meeting on Monday night. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Council heard from delegations who were opposed to the closure of the pool at Adie Knox.

One member of the group Friends of Adie Knox, which held protests last week, expressed skepticism over the pool arrangement with the university.

"Adie Knox operates 14 hours daily. How can the university accommodate 93 per cent of this programming, plus the university students. In addition, there will be no more diving, and the only city public therapy pool will disappear," said Rene Jacques.

