Some residents express caution toward Adie Knox, UWindsor partnership

Windsor-Essex residents have mixed feelings about the announcement of upcoming changes to Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.

On Tuesday, Mayor Drew Dilkens announced that the city plans to commit $42 million to overhaul the facility, with a list of new services and community spaces that may include a gymnasium, splash pad, dance studio, tennis or pickleball courts, a basketball court, and an indoor and outdoor walking track.

But one thing will be missing — the pool.

The city announced it was partnering with the University of Windsor to allow for shared community use of the new Lancer Centre pool, which is located about one kilometre from Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.

The tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by city council, but residents are already weighing in.

"As long as they keep it accessible," said Tom Colley, a local resident.

Colley, a neighbour to the facility, is in favour of the upgrades but, as a taxpayer he wants to ensure he will still have access to it.

"That's a tragedy," said Shawn Colley, about losing the pool. "I know many seniors on this street that use it for aqua-therapy."

He said he is worried about how the project will impact residents in the neighbourhood.

New foot traffic

Mohsin Sabir, owner of Fork and Knife Restaurant across the street, is eager for new foot traffic from students coming to the area to use the new facility, if approved.

"I heard there's going to be lots of students," said Sabir.

Sabir said the last year has been hard for his business due to the effects of COVID-19. He is looking forward to reopening and he is in favour of the new project.

"It's going to be really good for my business," he said.

The city has launched a public consultation process — available until June 15 — giving residents an opportunity to make suggestions via an online survey.

They say the new pool location would accommodate 93 per cent of existing Adie Knox pool bookings, with the remainder being relocated to the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

A timeline for the project is not yet available.