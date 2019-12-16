New recreation master plan calls for changes to the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex

A draft recreation master plan going before Windsor city council Monday evening calls for more venues like pools, tennis courts, walking parks and even cricket pitches across the city.

The document also outlines recommendations to "re-imagine" the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex — in part by decommissioning the facility's ice-making equipment and turning the space into a year-round dry venue, as well as moving the complex's pool to the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex or the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

Ray Mensour, executive director of recreation and culture with the City of Windsor, said the rationale behind Adie Knox's potential transformation "is the amount of capacity that we have in the system."

"I think everyone agrees that the Adie Knox pool and arena are well-utilized," he said. "The issue is more that we have capacity at all the other facilities, including in other pool facilities as well as arena facilities, to be able to accommodate the existing bookings."

He explained that turning Adie Knox's ice pad into a dry pad will allow the facility to be used for other sports, like lacrosse and basketball.

"To have another dry pad is almost adding a gymnasium, but not really a gymnasium, for other purposes," he said.

Working with school boards a high priority

In addition to specific recommendations aimed at the city's recreational facilities, the master plan also outlines working with school boards to "maximize community access to existing and future facilities" as a high priority.

Mensour said there aren't any problems with the use of existing facilities. Instead, the goal is to collaborate with regional school boards "to establish a win-win scenario" where ice rinks and pools belonging to the city and the school boards can be used both groups.

"I think we have been able to work out some deals in the past, but I think that the [recreation] master plan is calling for expanding that relationship and [trying] to explore other options, rather than just a school board or city or whoever … just building additional facilities."

Recommendations dependent on partnerships, says city

While the recreation master plans is almost 200-pages-long, Mensour clarified that the fulfilment of goals outlined in the document is dependent on partnerships.

For instance, one recommendation suggests converting an existing outdoor field into a lit outdoor artificial turf field, possibly at Mic Mac park, McCue Park or even Central Park.

"It's more about establishing a partnership before moving in that direction," said Mensour.

Mensour also said that there aren't price tags attached to recommendations, "because this is just a plan in the sense that we're looking for direction from council."

Ray Mensour, executive director of recreation and culture with the City of Windsor, says recommendations are dependent on council approval. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"I'm sure there's going to be some recommendations they approve, some recommendations they don't approve," he said. "Once we get council's blessing on the recommendations they want us to follow through on, we would proceed with following through on getting pricing and reporting back to council to get direction."

The master plan itself also outlines suggested timelines and priorities for specific recommendations, ranging from ongoing to long-term plans, as well as low, medium and high priorities.

"These recommendations, if approved, would have further analysis and would be brought back to council for final decision," said Mensour.