Accused in 2017 Ganatchio Trail attack found guilty of second-degree murder
Habibullah Ahmadi, a 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection to a vicious attack of an elderly woman.

75-year-old Sara Anne Widholm was attacked near the Ganatchio Trail in October 2017

Sara Anne Widholm was attacked on that Ganatchio Trail on October 8, 2017 according to Windsor Police Services. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

Habibullah Ahmadi, a 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection to a vicious 2017 attack near the Ganatchio Trail.

Ahmadi was initially charged with with aggravated assault in October of 2017 after 75-year-old Sara Anne Widholm was found unconscious near the trail in the city's east end.

Widholm was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a year later in 2018. After Widholm's death, the charge against Ahmadi was upgraded to murder.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas handed down the decision Friday after a 14-day trial in September. 

Ahmadi was on drugs at the time of the attack. However, Thomas said that Ahmadi had intent to murder and cause bodily harm leading to reckless death.

Ahmadi's sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 11-12, 2021.

