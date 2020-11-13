Accused in 2017 Ganatchio Trail attack found guilty of second-degree murder

Habibullah Ahmadi, a 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection to a vicious 2017 attack near the Ganatchio Trail.

Ahmadi was initially charged with with aggravated assault in October of 2017 after 75-year-old Sara Anne Widholm was found unconscious near the trail in the city's east end.

Ahmadi admitted to using magic mushrooms and smoking marijuana throughout the evening of October 7 and into the early morning hours of October 8 - the day the fatal attack took place. —@tahmina_aziz

Widholm was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a year later in 2018. After Widholm's death, the charge against Ahmadi was upgraded to murder.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas handed down the decision Friday after a 14-day trial in September.

Ahmadi was on drugs at the time of the attack. However, Thomas said that Ahmadi had intent to murder and cause bodily harm leading to reckless death.

Justice Thomas says fighting was on Ahmadi's mind. He says the attack was MMA-like: savage, ferocious and accurate repeated blows to the head. —@tahmina_aziz

Ahmadi's sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 11-12, 2021.