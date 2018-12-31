Collision briefly shut down University between Pelissier and Ouellette
Witness says a man was struck by a car
Police briefly shut down University Avenue between Pelissier Street and Ouellette Avenue following a collision New Years Eve.
Accident at Ouellette at University. University is shut down between Pelissier and Ouellette. Please avoid the area.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGtraffic</a> ^07257—@WindsorPolice
Emergency services responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. and tended to a man who was laying on the road.
A witness says the man was hit by a car.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries.
The road has since been cleared.
Right now, emergency services are at University and Ouellette where a witness tells me just moments ago a man was hit by a car. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/3EOvXz6qUu">pic.twitter.com/3EOvXz6qUu</a>—@KatGeorgieva