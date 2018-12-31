Skip to Main Content
Collision briefly shut down University between Pelissier and Ouellette

Collision briefly shut down University between Pelissier and Ouellette

Police briefly shut down University Avenue between Pelissier Street and Ouellette Avenue following a collision. A witness says a man was struck by a car.

Witness says a man was struck by a car

CBC News ·
A witness says a man was struck by a vehicle. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Police briefly shut down University Avenue between Pelissier Street and Ouellette Avenue following a collision New Years Eve. 

Emergency services responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. and tended to a man who was laying on the road. 

A witness says the man was hit by a car.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries. 

The road has since been cleared.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|