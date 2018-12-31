Collision briefly shut down University between Pelissier and Ouellette

Police briefly shut down University Avenue between Pelissier Street and Ouellette Avenue following a collision New Years Eve.

Accident at Ouellette at University. University is shut down between Pelissier and Ouellette. Please avoid the area.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGtraffic</a> ^07257 —@WindsorPolice

Emergency services responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. and tended to a man who was laying on the road.

A witness says the man was hit by a car.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

The road has since been cleared.