Portion of University Avenue West reopens following serious collision
A portion of University Avenue West has re-opened, about nine hours after a serious collision in the city's west end. A vehicle appeared to have collided into the Hot-Star restaurant.
Police closed off the road between Campbell and Bridge Avenue at about 3 a.m. Monday, before it was reopened at about 12:30 p.m.
No other details have been released at this time.
