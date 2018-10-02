Police have arrested a man who allegedly pushed two air conditioning units off a rooftop in downtown Windsor.

Patrol officers were flagged down by people in the 300 block of Ouelette Avenue who said two air conditioning units had been pushed off the roof of a building and were blocking an alley.​

Multiple copper lines were ripped out of the units and loose wires were seen hanging from the roof.

Police learned that a suspect, who was allegedly trying to steal copper wires, was still on the roof. With the assistance of Windsor Fire and Rescue, officers were able to get the roof and arrest the suspect without incident.

"Luckily, nobody who was in the area was hurt as a result of this," said Const. Andy Drouillard. "There's definitely a safety concern there when you have such heavy units falling from the roof."

A 37-year-old Windsor man is facing charges of mischief over $5000 and theft under $5000.