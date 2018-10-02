Man arrested on top of building after air conditioning units fall from rooftop
Multiple copper lines were ripped out of the units and loose wires were seen hanging from the roof
Police have arrested a man who allegedly pushed two air conditioning units off a rooftop in downtown Windsor.
Patrol officers were flagged down by people in the 300 block of Ouelette Avenue who said two air conditioning units had been pushed off the roof of a building and were blocking an alley.
Multiple copper lines were ripped out of the units and loose wires were seen hanging from the roof.
Police learned that a suspect, who was allegedly trying to steal copper wires, was still on the roof. With the assistance of Windsor Fire and Rescue, officers were able to get the roof and arrest the suspect without incident.
"Luckily, nobody who was in the area was hurt as a result of this," said Const. Andy Drouillard. "There's definitely a safety concern there when you have such heavy units falling from the roof."
A 37-year-old Windsor man is facing charges of mischief over $5000 and theft under $5000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.