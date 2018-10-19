'Modern-day abolitionists' demonstrating in Windsor Saturday

On Saturday, a group of 'modern-day abolitionists' will walk single-file from Dieppe Gardens to the Ambassador Bridge and back as part of a global "Walk for Freedom."

The event is being organized by an group called A21, an international organization that fights human trafficking, calling it the "fastest-growing crime in the world."

Pascale Colucci, the organizer of the Windsor event, said the city is becoming a major hub of human trafficking.

"In our city, the most prevalent cases are sex trafficking as well as forced labour," she said, noting that a lot of sex trafficking is domestic in nature.

"[Many of the people] who are being trafficked in Canada are actually Canadian."

How to recognize victims of human trafficking Source: Royal Canadian Mounted Police "I'm not for sale" pamphlet The victims may: Speak neither English nor French, or may not speak on their own behalf.

Originate from foreign countries.

Be unaware of local surroundings even though they have been in the area for an extended period of time.

Show evidence of control, intimidation or abnormal psychological fear.

Not be able to move or leave job.

Have bruises or show other signs of abuse.

Show signs of malnourishment.

Be frequently accompanied by their trafficker.

Be frequently moved by their trafficker.

Not self-identify as victims of human trafficking. Victims may not appear to need social services because they have a place to live, food to eat, medical care and what they think is a paying job.

Be taught to distrust outsiders, especially law enforcement. They have a sense of fear and distrust toward the government and police (i.e. fear of deportation in international cases).

Feel better in their current situation than where they came from, even if they are being exploited.

Be completely unaware of their rights or may have been intentionally misinformed about their rights in Canada.

Fear for their families or someone known to them as some traffickers may threaten to harm them if they report their situations to, or cooperate with, law enforcement.

Colucci hopes Saturday's walk will help kick-start an effort to eliminate trafficking in Windsor and across the world. Participants will walk in silence, handing information to on-lookers.

"I'm hoping this walk will raise a new movement of modern-day abolitionists in our city, and to raise awareness of human trafficking," she said.

"As a community, as a village, we can stand together and be the brothers and sisters and family of these victims."