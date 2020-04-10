Aamjiwnaang First Nation closes traffic to non-residents as COVID-19 precaution

The Aamjiwnaang Band Council has taken steps to ensure community safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council has decided to slow the flow of traffic to Aamjiwnaang First Nation, ordering the closure of St. Clair Parkway with the exception of local residents and emergency services only until further notice.

The road will be closed from Marlborough Avenue to the Suncor gate. All traffic will be diverted to Highway 40, according to the council's website.

Sarnia police say beginning April 10, River Road will be closed to both northbound and southbound traffic between Churchill Line and LaSalle Line.

As of Friday morning, Lambton Public Health reported 105 cases of COVID-19 in that region. Nine people have died from the disease caused by the virus.

Aamjiwnaang First Nation — located on the shores of the St. Clair River directly south of Sarnia — has also halted all construction in the community until further notice.

Access to the waterfront for Aamjiwnaang First Nation citizens will also be limited, said the council, who ask people to be mindful and practise social distancing.