A shift is being cut at the Ford Essex Engine plant

A shift at Ford's Essex Engine Plant in Windsor being cut in October, according to the union that represents employees.

Unifor 200 president John D'Agnolo said the company informed employees of the changes on Wednesday.

D'Agnolo said the third motor line shift will be cut but doesn't expect employees will be laid off because of new work at another Ford plant in Windsor.

"There will be nobody that will lose jobs ... at this time. There's no layoffs," said D'Agnolo, who said he's still waiting for additional information from the company.

The Essex Engine Plant builds the 5-litre engine for the F-150 truck.

Another shift cut in Windsor

D'Agnolo said that people will be able to move to Ford's Annex Plant in Windsor, where two new full shifts will start running later this year.

He added that the departments that support the motor line will continue to operate their third shifts.

"They're not going down to two shifts, they're going to maintain that three shift schedule they just won't have to be working the weekends," said D'Agnolo.

D'Agnolo said the shift is being cut because of slipping sales for the engine they build.

"It's not that they're not selling, the sales have slowed a little bit, but there's a lot of options for customers to buy right now," said D'Agnolo

This news comes on the heels of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recent announcement that they will be laying off 1,500 automotive workers when the third shift is cancelled at the Windsor's Assembly Plant.

New program swaps jobs

D'Agnolo said that there's still "a lot of unknowns" with what will happen for Ford workers in Windsor, because of new programs, closing plants and shift changes.

"We have a brand new engine program that starts up in November," said D'Agnolo, adding that workers at the Ford Essex Engine Plant will be trained to work on that project.