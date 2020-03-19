Keep on truckin': A day in the life of a cross-border trucker during a pandemic
Windsor trucker Holly Noble recently produced a video diary for CBC Windsor, to share a glimpse into what it's like for her to continue her work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Holly Noble created a video diary to share what her days are like amid COVID-19
Windsor truck driver Holly Noble usually spends her days going back and forth across the Ambassador Bridge.
Over the course of a 12-hour-day, she'll cross the bridge four times, typically visiting Michigan twice.
She recently produced a video diary for CBC Windsor to share a glimpse into what it's like for her to continue her work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH | A day in the life of a cross-border trucker during a pandemic:
